Alex Greenwich launches legal action against Mark Latham

New South Wales politician Alex Greenwich is taking action against One Nation leader Mark Latham. Greenwich says he has lodged a complaint with New South Wales police and the state’s anti-discrimination board about what he describes as “homosexual vilification” from Latham.

On 30th March Latham posted a comment to Twitter that was directed at Greenwich which included a description of a sex act. The post was widely condemned by people across the political spectrum, with one Nation’s federal leader Pauline Hanson demanding Latham make a public apology. OUTinPerth has chosen not to publish the comment.

Latham declined to apologise, and make a series of additional remarks about Greenwich in interviews and subsequent posts to social media before going on leave. Last week he resurfaced an in an interview with online radio station TNT made a series of remarks about Greenwich and men who have sex with men.

In a statement Greenwich calls on Latham to apologise and make amends or face defamation proceedings.

New South Wales police have confirmed they are investigating the matter.

“Officers attached to Surry Hills Police Area Command have commenced an investigation after receiving reports of online harassment directed at a 42-year-old man,” they said in a statement.

“Inquiries are continuing.” police said.

“Enough is enough,” Greenwich said in a statement.

“I’ve been openly gay in public life for 15 years and in parliament for over 10 years, and never have I experienced such a homophobic, sexualised attack that exposed me to contempt, ridicule and extreme abuse, based on my sexuality.”

Greewich has also indicated he has asked his legal team to approach Twitter “with respect to its provision of a platform that freely allows extreme homophobia, transphobia, racism and religious bigotry.”

OUTinPerth has approach Mark Latham for comment.

