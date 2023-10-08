Alex Lahey releases expanded edition of ‘The Answer is Always Yes’

Australian singer songwriter Alex Lahey has shared an expanded edition of their album The Answer is Always Yes.

The new version of the album comes with three additional tunes, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Newsreader and When the Rain Comes Down.

Lahey has shared that one of the new tracks When the Rain Comes Down took its inspiration from an unusual source.

The songwriter says the track was “Initially inspired by the perverse Twitter thread between Elon Musk and Sheryl Crow as she was trying to troubleshoot an issue with her Tesla that left her stranded in a parking lot. If you don’t believe me, Google it. That very specific story aside, I think the message of this song is that sometimes the world is a strange place that’s ultimately out of our control, and sometimes you just gotta go with it.”

Last month the album picked up an ARIA Award nomination for Best Contemporary Album. At the big awards night on 15th November Lahey will face competition from Dan Sultan, Kate Ceberano, Mo’Ju and Tina Arena.

Since the album came out Lahey has been hitting the road with an extensive Australian tour and dates across the USA. They’ve just finished a number of European dates and this week begin a UK tour that will see them play shows in Brighton, London, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Birmingham.

Take a listen to new track Newsreader.

OIP Staff

