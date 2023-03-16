Alison Goldfrapp leads debut solo album with ‘So Hard So Hot’

Alison Goldfrapp emerged as an icon of electronic music as one half of UK duo Goldfrapp, and now she’s gearing up to release her first solo album The Love Invention.

Leading the album with collaborative singles with Claptone (Digging Deeper) and Paul Woolford (Fever), today Alison has released her debut solo single with So Hard So Hot.

So Hard So Hot is a rhythm-inducing steppingstone into Alison’s kaleidoscopic new world, bottling the joy of a dancefloor with its pumping house beat.

The Love Invention album, which was executively produced and co-written by Alison, is described as her reawakening as a ‘dancefloor priestess’, with a showcase of the disco and house influences that have always been at the heart of her musical DNA.

The Love Invention releases on May 12.

Image: Mat Maitland

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.