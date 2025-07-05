UK Reform leader Nigel Farage says gay marriage is “wrong”

Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK’s Reform political party has labeled same-sex marriage as “wrong” saying he’s never been a supporter.

Farage made the comments during an appearance on radio station LBC where he discussed a wide range of issues with presenter Nick Ferrari.

Asked about marriage equality, which was introduced into England over a decade ago, Farage said the issue was now settled, but he was not in favour of same-sex marriages.

“It is a settled issue. I didn’t support it. I thought it was wrong to introduce it to the public without even putting it in a manifesto.” he said.

“I was very surprised that David Cameron did that. I thought the civil partnership arrangement that we had was actually working equitably and fairly.

“So I thought the work that was done was wrong, but look, we have moved on.”

Farage also spoke his wish to change to UK’s political system so it operated more like the United States, outlining that he wished to appointed people who were not politicians to cabinet.

“I think the way we run our country is ridiculous. We put cabinet ministers in charge of departments, over which they have absolutely zero knowledge.

“They’ll often last in that job for 12-18 months, I mean barely time to get their feet under the table, and understand the brief, but we’re stuck in this mindset that the cabinet must all be politicians in the House of Commons. Why? It’s nonsense.” he said.

Farage’s right-wing Reform party currently has five MPs in the Houses of Commons. The party was previous known as the Brexit Party and led the successful charge for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union.

A new poll released this week suggest that the party would potentially win government if an election was held today. The next General Election is not scheduled to be held until 2029.

The YouGov poll sampled 11,500 people and found that Reform would win 271 seats, the most of any party, while Labor would only retain 178 of it’s current 411 seats. The Conservative Party would be wiped out to just 46 projected seats, falling behind the Liberal Democrats who would increase their numbers to 81 seats.

The Conservative Party which held government through the 1980s and 1990s under Margaret Thatcher and John Major, and then returned to power under David Cameron in 2010 and remained in government through the leadership of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak was thrown out at the 2024 election scoring their word result ever with just 121 seats. The poll is not good news for current leader of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch.