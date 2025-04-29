Almost 50% of Americans think politicians should spend less time on transgender issues

Since returning to power in January US President Donald Trump has made transgender issues a focus of his second term as President.

His actions have included banning transgender people from participating in sport under their gender, firing all transgender personnel from the military, blocking youth from gender afirming medical care, removing historical records about transgender people’s achievements, and blocking transgender people from overseas entering the USA if their passport fails to reflect their birth sex.

A new survey conducted by news site The 19th has shown that 49% of the 5,000+ people they spoke to think politicians spend too much time on transgender issues and not be spending any time on it at all.

US President Donald Trump.

It’s not the first time the publication has asked this question. Before the 2024 US election 43 per cent of respondents said trans issues should be abandoned, and in 2023 if was 44 per cent.

The report also noted that 59% of people support transgender adults right to access gender affirming care, while 43% per cent support youth being able to access gender affirming care. And while less people support youth access, a higher number are opposed to bans against such care with 55% of people saying they opposed restrictions.

The results are from a 19th News/SurveyMonkey poll conducted online from April 11-21, 2025, among 5,032 American adults. Results have a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points.

The results of the poll comes as The White House delivers a report on government progress at carrying out the requirements of President Trumps Executive Order to restrict minors from all gender affirming care.

In the summary of the progress report the administration says under former President Joe Biden the government “promoted a grotesque social and scientific experiment on American children” that was promoted by “ideologically driven and financially motivated junk-science.”

The report says the government has now removed all policies that were based on advice from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), saying it was promoting the “surgical mutilation of minors” and was based on “pseudo-science”. It says a team of eight distinguished scholar will soon deliver a report on best practice for treating youth with gender dysphoria.

215 grants, totally over $415 million, that were exploring transgender health based on the affirmative care model have been rescinded.



