On This Gay Day | Sky News sacked Mark Latham from 'Outsiders'

On this day in 2017 broadcaster Sky News announced it was parting ways with Outsiders presenter Mark Latham.

“Sky News has ended the contract of contributor Mark Latham,” announced David Speers, who was the host of the station’s Afternoon Agenda program at the time.

“This follows a number of controversies in relation to his comments around Kristina Keneally, Wendy Harmer and indeed the story that’s been doing the rounds on a lot of news sites today in relation to some Sydney Boys High School students for a video they recorded for International Women’s Day.” Speers said.

Kristina Keneally, who was also a presenter on the station at the time, had reportedly threatened to take legal action against the network over comments Latham had made about her on air. While ABC radio host Wendy Harmer had engaged lawyers after Latham delivered a tirade describing her as disabled and a commercial failure.

Sky News sacked Mark ALtham after he suggested a Sydney school boy was gay

On his show The Outsiders Latham attacked the 15 year old daughter of Philip Lowe, the Governor of the Reserve Bank. On a previous show Latham had said a 15 year old school boy, who appeared in a feminist video created by students at Sydney Boys School, “looked gay”.

The following year Sky News sacked Latham’s Outsiders co-host Ross Cameron after he made a series of comments which were labeled racist. Rowan Dean, the third member of the show’s original line up has continued hosting the show, now appearing alongside Rita Panahi and James Morrow.

Latham was the leader of the federal Labor party from 2003 until 2005. He lost the 2004 election to John Howard, who was returned for a third term.

He wrote a column for The Australian Financial Review for eight years until it was cancelled following a series of controversial articles that criticised anti-domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty, alongside articles that attacked transgender military officer Catherine McGregor.

Prior to joining Sky News, Latham was a political commentator on Chanel Seven’s Sunrise program and Nine’s failed Q&A clone The Verdict.

After leaving the Sky News the former Labor leader joined the Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party and successfully returned to politics gaining a seat in the NSW upper house. He also returned to being a regular commentator on Sky News.

Lathan was returned for a second term in the New South Wales upper house under the One Nation banner, but he had a falling out with federal leader Pauline Hanson who demanded he apologise for homophobic comments directed at NSW politician Alex Greenwich. Latham quit the pary and now sits as an independent.

OIP Staff, this post was published in 2022 and has been updated.