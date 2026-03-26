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Narelda Jacobs is heading home to Perth to present the weekend news

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Narelda Jacobs is moving back to Perth to present the weekend news bulletins on Network 10.

Jacobs was the face of 10 News Perth team for over 20 years before moving to Sydney in 2020 to join Studio 10. She’s remained a regular face on our television screens but has been based on the east coast.

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Now she’s heading home and will take over the Weekend News bulletins.

Narelda Jacobs.

“After six years presenting national news from Sydney, I’m excited to be coming home with my family.” 

“News doesn’t stop breaking over the weekend and I’m thrilled to be able to deliver it live and local, to the West from the West.” Jacobs said.

She’ll be back on our television screens from 18 April. Natalie Forrest will continue as the weekday presenter of 10 News Perth.

Alongside her work at the news desk, Jacobs has also hosted the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras coverage on SBS and presented the quiz show The Big Backyard Quiz. She’s also the patron of Rainbow Futures WA.

Jacobs’ return to news reading comes after a maternity leave break. Jacobs and her wife, Karina Natt, recently welcomed a new member to their family. Her adult daughter Jade Dolman, is an artist who works under the name JD Penangke.

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