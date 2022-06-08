Amyl and the Sniffers book Fremantle show for August 7th

Amyl and The Sniffers return triumphant from sold-out shows across the USA, the UK and Europe this winter, ripped and ready for a national tour on their home turf.

Catch them at Freo.Social on Sunday 7 August as they bring their their much loved pub rock punk sound back to Australian shores.

The band has been going from strength to strength since releasing their second album Comfort To Me late last year. Since then they’ve been playing some massive shows around the globe including a slot of Coachella and Glastonbury.

Tickets are on sale now from Moshtix.