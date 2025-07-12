Madonna tops the iTunes chart with ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Madonna has topped the iTunes charts in multiple countries with lost song Gone, Gone, Gone.

The tune was recorded as part of the sessions for her 1998 album Ray of Light but it didn’t make the final track list. In Australia the song is currently at number 7 in the iTunes chart.

Initially Madonna planned to release a companion remix album Veronica Electronica, but plans for that to come out were shelved when the original album was a huge hit spawning multiple singles. Now decades later the singer is putting out the remix album and the demo version of Gone, Gone, Gone has been included alongside remixes of other tunes from Ray of Light.

Gone, Gone, Gone was written and recorded with producer Rock Nowels. Prior to working with Madonna he’s had success with Belinda Carlisle, Stevie Nicks and around the same time he collaborated with Madonna he was also working with Celine Dion.

While Gone, Gone, Gone didn’t make it on to Ray of Light three other tunes he worked on with the singer made the cut. The Power of Goodbye, Little Star and To Have and To Hold were all featured. He also collaborated with Madonna on the track Beautiful Scars which is on her Rebel Heart record.

While Madonna’s sharing music recorded several decades ago, she’s also been in the studio working on her 15th album, described as a sequel to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor. She’s reteamed with producer Stuart Price for the project. With six years having passed since Madonna’s last album Madame X is longest break between albums in her long career.