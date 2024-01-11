Andrew Bolt goes on tirade about days of significance

Sky News presenter Andrew Bolt has complained that the New South Wales government is wasting resources by compiling a list of days of significance that highlight different minority groups.

The broadcaster shared that Sky News had investigated the issue after becoming aware that the government shared a list with public servants highlighting dates such as World Menopause Day, Transgender Day of Visibility and World Braille Day.

Bolt said the government compiling such as list was “bizarre” before going on to criticise some of the significant dates included on the list.

“There’s Lesbian Visibility Day, apparently lesbians on other days are invisible – who knew.” Bolt said, listing his objections to that day alongside Transgender Day of Visibility, International Non-Binary People’s Day, National Sorry Day and Wear it Purple.

However, when it came to World Menopause Day, the broadcaster might have shown why more awareness and education is still needed.

“How about this, a World Menopause Day for something that most women already mark every month. World Menopause Day, I mean seriously.” Bolt said.

It seems like the broadcaster is confusing menopause with menstruation, or maybe he’s thinks people who menstruate see their monthly cycles as a countdown to menopause, or it’s something that only of interest to women – whatever the reason, October 18th is the date to add to your diary.

“How many hours have the slaved away on the tax-payer’s dime?” Bolt said questioning how much work had gone into the creation of the list.

Joining in on the criticism of acknowledging days about gender, sexuality or Indigenous heritage was Sky News presenter Evelyn Rae who said it was an example of “wokeism as the state religion” and showed a lack of acknowledgment for the “straight, White Cristian male.”

“If they have time to start inventing holidays for their new state religion then obviously, we are paying them far too much money.” Rae said.

The presenter said the fact that half of the days on this list related to gender, sexuality, race or ethnic origin showed that society was “plagued and influenced” by a new form of Marxism.

“That separates society into two categories…the White, straight Chistian male, and then everybody else. All this says is who the villain is, it’s pretty obvious they’ve decided there’s an oppressed person, there’s an oppressor and there’s a victim, and everyone whose got a day is a victim – and today in 2024 victimhood is currency.” Rae said.

Daniel Wild, Deputy Executive of the Institute of Public Affairs said the government should focus on days that unite Australians, describing the list as “divisive” and the product of a “poisonous ideology”.

The list notes International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Intersexphobia (IDAHOBIT), International Day of the Older Person, Grandparent’s Day, International Men’s Day, World AIDS Day, International Migrants Day, World Mental Health Day and many others.

The list has been criticised for omitting Christmas Day and Easter but does not list any significant days relating to any religion.

Graeme Watson

