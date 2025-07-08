Christian woman threatens legal action over transgender crosswalk

Camden Council in London is being threatened with legal action over a pink and blue street crossing it installed in 2021.

Fifty-seven-year-old Evangelical Christian Woman Blessing Olubanjo says the crossing marginalises and excludes people who do not support transgender ideology.

Olubanjo, a member of the Christian People’s Alliance Party, is being suppported in her action by the Christian Legal Centre.

“As a Christian and a taxpayer, I should not be made to feel excluded or marginalised by political symbols in public spaces.” Olubanjo said, her comments reported by Pink News.

“This crossing sends a message that only one viewpoint is welcome, and that’s not right in a truly democratic society.

“I’m standing up not just for myself, but for everyone who feels silenced or sidelined by discredited harmful activism forced on the public by ideologically captured local authorities.”

Blessing Olubanjo says this crosswalk in dangerous and marginalises Christians in society.

The crossing is close to the now closed Tavistock Gender Centre, but when the council installed the crossings four years ago, they said the choice of location was not related to the hospital.

“If the Council fails to take action by removing the crossing she will seek a declaration of unlawfulness,” the Christian Legal Centre said in a media release.

“The challenge, outlined in a pre-action letter, alleges not only breaches of equality and safety obligations, but also a violation of laws prohibiting political publicity by local authorities.” they said.

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said she believed the case had merrit.

“Not only is this crossing a matter of public safety and Christian freedom, it’s about the misuse of public resources for political campaigning. The crossing is a visual endorsement of a contested ideology, installed by a public authority in breach of its legal duties.”

Williams argues that the Cass Review, which was critical of the UK’s gender treatment processes, justifies their call to remove transgender symbols.

“Public spaces should be able to be used by everyone not to advance divisive agendas that alienate people of faith and those who hold to biological reality.” she said.

US Secretary of Transport orders the removal of all non-traditional crosswalks

Last week the US Secretary of Transport Sean Duffy ordered all US states to take action to remove any crosswalks that were not of the traditional black and white stripe variety.

In a letter cited by The Daily Signal, the Trump Administration claims political messaging should not be on roads and are a safety hazard.

“Roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork,” Duffy said in a statement. “Today I am calling on governors in every state to ensure that roadways, intersections, and crosswalks are kept free of distractions.”

“Far too many Americans die each year to traffic fatalities to take our eye off the ball,” the secretary added. The Transportation Department “stands ready to help communities across the country make their roads safer and easier to navigate.”

The letter notes that an estimated 39,345 people died on American roads in 2024, a decrease of 3.8% from 2023, but an “unacceptable” number, nonetheless.

While the letter does not specifically name rainbow crosswalks as the target of the move, it has widely been interpreted as the latest move by the Trump administration to crack down on LGBTIQA+ visibility and acceptance.