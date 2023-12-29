Andy Warhol works coming to Wanneroo Regional Gallery

One of the most influential artists of the 20th century is coming to Wanneroo Regional Gallery in March 2024, as part of the National Gallery of Australia’s Sharing the National Collection initiative.

The partnership between the galleries will see 53 iconic works by pop artist, Andy Warhol, shared with the Wanneroo Regional Gallery from the national collection.

Wanneroo Mayor Linda Aitken said hosting the renowned artist’s works recognised the Wanneroo Regional Gallery and provided local opportunities for people to experience unprecedented access to international treasures.

“It is an incredible honour to host Andy Warhol’s iconic artworks at the Wanneroo Regional Gallery through our partnership with the National Gallery of Australia and their Sharing the National Collection initiative,” Aitken said.

“Giving people opportunities to experience significant art in their own area can ignite appreciation for art and culture and help foster the development of new creatives, new ideas and future arts professionals.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity and thank the Australian Government and National Gallery of Australia for their support.”

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke MP, said the collaboration marked a significant and exciting moment for both the National Gallery and the City.

“What a way to inaugurate loans from the National Collection to Western Australia!” said Minister Burke.

“This partnership represents the largest to date under the program and another very prominent loan of works by one of the world’s most recognised artists.

“It doesn’t get much bigger than Warhol.”

Director of the National Gallery of Australia, Dr Nick Mitzevich said the Expression of Interest received from Wanneroo was the very first to be registered under the Sharing the National Collection initiative when the program opened in July.

“This loan partnership represents how truly national this program is and how determined we are to see this collection put to work.

“Andy Warhol’s iconic painting Elvis together with screenprints of Campbell’s soup cans, celebrities, rockstars, electric chairs and flowers will be seen by a whole new generation of audiences on the west coast.

“What a tremendous opportunity this program provides.”

Andy Warhol: Icons opens at the Wanneroo Regional Gallery on 6 March 2024.

