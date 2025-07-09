Search
LGBTIQA+ Diversity and Inclusion workshop coming to Applecross Anglican Church

Community

The team at SHQ are hosting an LGBTQIA+ Diversity and Inclusion workshop at with the Anglican Church community later this month.

The event offers a relaxed opportunity to learn and have friendly conversations with the expert team from sexual health support service SHQ and people with lived experience within the community to help better understand LGBTIQA+ people.

The team will explore the different communities within the LGBTIQA+ acronym and a range of ways to promote inclusion.

This will also feature stories from the LGBTIQA+ community, research focused on our experiences and the opportunity to ask questions and learn more in a safe and open environment.

Afternoon tea will be provided and free parking is available at the venue.

LGBTIQA+ Diversity and Inclusion workshop will be held on Saturday, 19 July at Applecross Anglican Church. For more, head to Facebook.

We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

