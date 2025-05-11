Ango shares ‘Floating’ a new 3-track EP of dance tunes

Melbourne based artist Ango has achieved a lot in the last three years. The quadruple threat producer, songwriter, musician and DJ has built up a solid following and millions of online streams, and he’s still only just 22-years old.

A founding force behind Soirée—one of Melbourne’s most exciting emerging parties—and a core artist on Art City Records, Ango has earned support from global tastemakers including: Skin on Skin, Patrick Topping, DJ Seinfeld and Sam Alfred.

Ango’s EP Floating, which has just been released marks a pivotal moment in his evolution: three original tracks, written and recorded over three months, featuring live vocals and a refined, boundary-pushing sound.

Ango’s debut EP Floating proves without doubt that he defies categorization. From the club-fueled energy of Tell Me, to the emotional resonance of I Tried and the raw genre-blurring intensity of How You Feel.

Take a listen to his sounds.