Anti-gay politician resigns after being caught fleeing orgy with drugs

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

A Hungarian politician who espoused family values and spoke out against the LGBTIQ+ community has resigned after it was revealed he had been arrested fleeing a gay sex party and was found to be carrying illicit substances.

Jozsef Szajer, a representative in the European Parliament, has admitted he was at the party when police broke it up for breaching Covid-19 rules currently imposed to combat the spread of the virus. Police detained 20 people who were found at the residence last weekend.

They did not confirm that Szajer was among those arrested, but did say a Hungarian man with the initials SJ, who was born in 1961, was arrested attempting to flee the scene along the rooftop gutter. Police claim he was found with narcotics.”

Announcing his resignation Szajer denied any drug use and said that he offered to take a drug test at the time of his arrest to show he was not under the influence of illegal substances.

“The police said they had found ecstasy pills. They were not mine, I know nothing of who put them there and how. I told that to police,” he said in a statement.

“I apologise to my family, to my colleagues, to my voters. I ask them to evaluate my misstep against a background of 30 years of devoted and hard work. The misstep is strictly personal. I am the one who owns responsibility for it.” the politician said.

Szajer is a founding member of Hungary’s ruling political party Fidesz, and a close ally of conservative leader President Viktor Orban.

“He took the only appropriate decision when he apologised and resigned from his position as a member of the European Parliament and left Fidesz,” Orban said, describing his colleagues actions as “indefensible”.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.