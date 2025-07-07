Search
C’mon and slam! Perth Poetry Slam returns this July

Culture

Perth Slam is back at the Rosemount Hotel this July, ahead of the Australian Poetry Slam WA Heats this August.

For the unfamiliar, poetry slams are competitive performing arts events, where poets have the opportunity to deliver a piece before a live audience and be judged by experts and poetry fans alike (depending on the event).

14 slots are available for poets who want to give it a go – just make sure you line up to sign up, there are no online tickets or registrations for this event!

The rules are simple: two minutes, no props, no costumes. Highest score of the night wins the door prize.

Poems will be judged by randomly selected members of the audience, so be sure to bring your A-game to prepare for the unexpected.

Everyone is welcome to come along and participate or just enjoy some poetic stylings. Please note, under-18s must be accompanied by a responsible adult in the licenced venue.

Get down to Perth Slam on Saturday, 26 July. For more info, head to Facebook.

Community

STYLEAID is back and ready to raise funds for WAAC

0
After a seven-year hiatus, STYLEAID returns in 2025 to celebrate WAAC’s 40th anniversary.
History

On This Gay Day | Sexuality researcher Havelock Ellis died in 1939

0
Henry Havelock Ellis co-wrote the first medical text book in English that explored homosexuality.
News

United Nations opts to keep LGBT human rights expert

0
The decision commits to another three years of reporting from the independent expert.
Culture

Head to The Blue Room to see new play ‘Bruised’

0
It's the latest creation from local playwright Vivienne Glance.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

