Arca’s got two new songs, listen to ‘Puta’ and ‘Sola’

Arca returns with a new double-sided single, Puta / Sola.

Announcing the news songs Arca’s team said “While each track exists in its own distinct sonic world, they are released together to symbolise the complementary force of the liminal, the beauty in androgyny, and integration of both masculine and feminine energies that can harmonise in each person. It is a gesture in response to dualistic thinking – spanning the spectrum between binaries – a quantum entanglement between light and shadow, a call for more sensitive nuance, intersectionality (a concept described by Kimberlé Crenshaw) and futurality.”

The two singles arrive today alongside their accompanying music videos starring Arca – Puta directed by Stillz and Sola directed by Daniel Sannwald.

Speaking about the release, Arca said the two songs are ones that have been part of their live shows for years.

“Puta and Sola are songs I’ve been perfecting for years. Taking my time writing, recording, producing and mixing them on my own, slow cooking, has been important to getting the music just right. I’m so proud of these songs, and both Daniel Sannwald and Stillz are geniuses, the videos are so amazing. The themes lyrically span both extravagant sensuality for the dancefloor on ‘Puta’ as well as the vulnerability of tenderness and love in ‘Sola.’ I hope they bring joy and comfort as well as confidence to all my fellow mutants!”

Arca’s released eight albums of material so far in their career, and well as several mixtapes.

Their debut album Xen arrived in 2014, and was followed up with Mutant in 2015. The self titled Arca was released in 2017.

Arca then released a series of interrelated albums over 2020 and 2021. There are five volumes in the Kick series.

In 2018 Arca came out as non-binary, later saying she identifies as a trans woman.