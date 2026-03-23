Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Adult film star Seth Peterson dies aged 28

News

Adult film star Seth Peterson has reportedly died at the age of 28. No cause of death has been announced, the actor was found at his home in Los Angeles.

News of his passing was shared on his X account by his fiancé Kobe Marsh, who performs in adult films under the name Cyrus Stark.

- Advertisement -

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my fiancé and best friend Seth.” Marsh wrote on the social media post.

“I’m truly at a loss for words, and my heart is broken.” he said. The post also included a link to a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses.

Seth Peterson is Helix Studios ‘The Gorgeous Gardener’.

Peterson first appeared in adult films in 2020 working exclusively for Helix Studios, he later made content for a variety of different providers.

He joins a growing list of young stars of adult films who have passed away at a young age. In December 2025 Lane Rodgers, best known as Blake Mitchell, died in a motorbike accident at the age of 31. Earlier the same month performer Scott Finn died aged 27.

In 2023 Helix star Kyle Ross, whose real name was Arron Cumley, was killed in a Florida car accident. While in 2018 Brandon Jason Chrisan, who performed in adult films as Kyle Dean, died at just 21 years of age. Jasper Robinson, who was also featured by Helix Studios, was 21 when he died in 2017.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au 
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGEDinfo@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

Latest

Lifestyle

‘Insight’ on SBS asks if we’ve got the balance right on transgender medical treatment?

0
The hour-long program hosted by Kumi Taguchi presents a wide range of viewpoints on the issue.
Culture

The Performing Arts WA Awards return to Heath Ledger Theatre this April

0
The awards have recognised excellence in professional theatre, dance, musicals, opera and cabaret for more than 20 years.
Culture

Kehlani’s new self-titled R&B album coming this April

0
The album explores the queer, non-binary performer's journey through love and transformation.
News

Fresh Tracks |  The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Deary, Muna, Marius, Eric Nam, Woodz and Pond.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

‘Insight’ on SBS asks if we’ve got the balance right on transgender medical treatment?

0
The hour-long program hosted by Kumi Taguchi presents a wide range of viewpoints on the issue.
Culture

The Performing Arts WA Awards return to Heath Ledger Theatre this April

0
The awards have recognised excellence in professional theatre, dance, musicals, opera and cabaret for more than 20 years.
Culture

Kehlani’s new self-titled R&B album coming this April

0
The album explores the queer, non-binary performer's journey through love and transformation.
News

Fresh Tracks |  The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Deary, Muna, Marius, Eric Nam, Woodz and Pond.
History

On This Gay Day | Actor Elizabeth Taylor died in 2011

0
Elizabeth Taylor is remembered for her vocal support for AIDS research.

‘Insight’ on SBS asks if we’ve got the balance right on transgender medical treatment?

Graeme Watson -
The hour-long program hosted by Kumi Taguchi presents a wide range of viewpoints on the issue.
Read more

The Performing Arts WA Awards return to Heath Ledger Theatre this April

OUTinPerth -
The awards have recognised excellence in professional theatre, dance, musicals, opera and cabaret for more than 20 years.
Read more

Kehlani’s new self-titled R&B album coming this April

OUTinPerth -
The album explores the queer, non-binary performer's journey through love and transformation.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture