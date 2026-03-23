Adult film star Seth Peterson dies aged 28

Adult film star Seth Peterson has reportedly died at the age of 28. No cause of death has been announced, the actor was found at his home in Los Angeles.

News of his passing was shared on his X account by his fiancé Kobe Marsh, who performs in adult films under the name Cyrus Stark.

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“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my fiancé and best friend Seth.” Marsh wrote on the social media post.

“I’m truly at a loss for words, and my heart is broken.” he said. The post also included a link to a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses.

Seth Peterson is Helix Studios ‘The Gorgeous Gardener’.

Peterson first appeared in adult films in 2020 working exclusively for Helix Studios, he later made content for a variety of different providers.

He joins a growing list of young stars of adult films who have passed away at a young age. In December 2025 Lane Rodgers, best known as Blake Mitchell, died in a motorbike accident at the age of 31. Earlier the same month performer Scott Finn died aged 27.

In 2023 Helix star Kyle Ross, whose real name was Arron Cumley, was killed in a Florida car accident. While in 2018 Brandon Jason Chrisan, who performed in adult films as Kyle Dean, died at just 21 years of age. Jasper Robinson, who was also featured by Helix Studios, was 21 when he died in 2017.

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