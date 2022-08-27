Ashe gets ‘Emotional’ with new single and music video

California-based singer-songwriter Ashe has released her new single and accompanying video, Emotional – available everywhere via Mom+Pop Music.

The song is taken from her highly-anticipated forthcoming sophomore album Rae, out on October 14th.

Emotional oozes of sexual confidence as Ashe rips into the song, crooning “I don’t want to run you over heavy on the gas, I’m a million miles an hour and I’m never coming last” to her casual fling.

Directed by Jason Lester, the psychedelic-infused video gives life to the carefree tune and is reminiscent of The Velvet Underground’s live performance at Andy Warhol’s Factory.

On the story behind the track, Ashe shares, “Sometimes we just take things far too seriously in love and sometimes it’s just about driving a little too fast and having a little too much fun.”

Emotional is out now.

