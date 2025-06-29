Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Save the date for Faction Carnival 2025

Community

Lock of November 8th in your calendar for Faction Carnival 2025 – one of the best days on the local LGBTIQA+ community’s calendar.

Get ready for one of the most colourful, inclusive, and energetic events of the year. Team Perth’s Faction Carnival brings together LGBTQIA+ sports clubs, community groups, allies, and everyone in between for a day of fun, games, team spirit, and connection.

Faction Carnival has been running since 2021 however, it plays homage to our Perth LGBTQIA+ history with similar games and events days such as the Perth Gay Olympics which began in 1979.

The fun LGBTIQA+ community event see community members joining six teams, matching the colours of the Pride Flag, for a morning of fun and games, reminiscent of your faction carnival from primary school.

When you register you’re assigned a colour and people put a lot of work into their outfits. It’s a great way to meet new people and make friends.

Leader ball, Tunnel ball and Red Light- Green Light and a whole bunch of other games make up the day.

Look out for the registration details coming to Team Perth in the coming months.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

