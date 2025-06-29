Save the date for Faction Carnival 2025

Lock of November 8th in your calendar for Faction Carnival 2025 – one of the best days on the local LGBTIQA+ community’s calendar.



Get ready for one of the most colourful, inclusive, and energetic events of the year. Team Perth’s Faction Carnival brings together LGBTQIA+ sports clubs, community groups, allies, and everyone in between for a day of fun, games, team spirit, and connection.



Faction Carnival has been running since 2021 however, it plays homage to our Perth LGBTQIA+ history with similar games and events days such as the Perth Gay Olympics which began in 1979.

The fun LGBTIQA+ community event see community members joining six teams, matching the colours of the Pride Flag, for a morning of fun and games, reminiscent of your faction carnival from primary school.



When you register you’re assigned a colour and people put a lot of work into their outfits. It’s a great way to meet new people and make friends.



Leader ball, Tunnel ball and Red Light- Green Light and a whole bunch of other games make up the day.



Look out for the registration details coming to Team Perth in the coming months.