Austin Butler to play Patrick Bateman in new Luca Guadagnino film

Austin Butler, best known for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, has reportedly signed on to play Patrick Bateman in a new version of American Psycho to be created by director Luca Guadagnino.

Guadagnino is one of the hardest working directors in film with a string of popular films in recent years including A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, Bones and All, Challengers and the upcoming Queer.

- Advertisement -

Bret Easton Ellis’s landmark book was first published in 1991 and tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a wealthy and narcissistic Wall Street banker, who lives a double life as a serial killer.

London, England, UK – February 15, 2024: Austin Butler attends the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” at Leicester Square. (Loredana Sangiuliano / Shutterstock)

The book contains graphic depictions of violence and for many years could only be bought in Western Australia if it was sealed in shrink wrap. The novel is satirical and has been praised for being transgressive and labeled a post-modern classic.

The book was previously adapted into a film in 2000 with Christian Bale playing the character of Patrick Bateman. In 2013 a stage musical based on the book premiered in the West End, with Dr Who star Matt Smith in the lead role.

American Psycho was the third novel from Bret Easton Ellis following Less than Zero and Rules of Attraction. Both of those novels have also been adapted into films.

He’s also written the novels The Informers, Glamorama, Lunar Park, Imperial Bedrooms and The Shards, alongside non-fiction work White.