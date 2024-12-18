Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Austin Butler to play Patrick Bateman in new Luca Guadagnino film

News

Austin Butler, best known for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, has reportedly signed on to play Patrick Bateman in a new version of American Psycho to be created by director Luca Guadagnino.

Guadagnino is one of the hardest working directors in film with a string of popular films in recent years including A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, Bones and All, Challengers and the upcoming Queer.

- Advertisement -

Bret Easton Ellis’s landmark book was first published in 1991 and tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a wealthy and narcissistic Wall Street banker, who lives a double life as a serial killer.

London, England, UK – February 15, 2024: Austin Butler attends the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” at Leicester Square. (Loredana Sangiuliano / Shutterstock)

The book contains graphic depictions of violence and for many years could only be bought in Western Australia if it was sealed in shrink wrap. The novel is satirical and has been praised for being transgressive and labeled a post-modern classic.

The book was previously adapted into a film in 2000 with Christian Bale playing the character of Patrick Bateman. In 2013 a stage musical based on the book premiered in the West End, with Dr Who star Matt Smith in the lead role.

American Psycho was the third novel from Bret Easton Ellis following Less than Zero and Rules of Attraction. Both of those novels have also been adapted into films.

He’s also written the novels The Informers, Glamorama, Lunar Park, Imperial Bedrooms and The Shards, alongside non-fiction work White.

Latest

Culture

‘My Own Private Idaho’, ‘Common Threads’ and ‘The Chelsea Girls’ added to US Library of Congress

0
The films have been deemed to be of "cultural, historic or aesthetic importance".
News

Joondalup Festival to return in 2025 with exciting program of events

0
The festival is set to take over the city’s streets from 15 March – 5 April 2025. 
History

On This Gay Day | In 1910 author Jean Genet was born

0
Genet wrote many plays, novels that often had explicit portrayals of homosexuality and criminal behaviour.
Community

New family and domestic violence initiative to support LGBTIQA+SB communities

0
Living Proud has announced a new initiative in partnership with Ruah Community Services.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

‘My Own Private Idaho’, ‘Common Threads’ and ‘The Chelsea Girls’ added to US Library of Congress

0
The films have been deemed to be of "cultural, historic or aesthetic importance".
News

Joondalup Festival to return in 2025 with exciting program of events

0
The festival is set to take over the city’s streets from 15 March – 5 April 2025. 
History

On This Gay Day | In 1910 author Jean Genet was born

0
Genet wrote many plays, novels that often had explicit portrayals of homosexuality and criminal behaviour.
Community

New family and domestic violence initiative to support LGBTIQA+SB communities

0
Living Proud has announced a new initiative in partnership with Ruah Community Services.
News

Alan Jones pleads ‘not guilty’ and vows to fight charges

0
The broadcaster is now facing 34 charges and allegations he groped and tried kiss other men.

‘My Own Private Idaho’, ‘Common Threads’ and ‘The Chelsea Girls’ added to US Library of Congress

OUTinPerth -
The films have been deemed to be of "cultural, historic or aesthetic importance".
Read more

Joondalup Festival to return in 2025 with exciting program of events

OUTinPerth -
The festival is set to take over the city’s streets from 15 March – 5 April 2025. 
Read more

On This Gay Day | In 1910 author Jean Genet was born

OUTinPerth -
Genet wrote many plays, novels that often had explicit portrayals of homosexuality and criminal behaviour.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture