Australian-first ‘Lighting the Sound’ illuminates Albany this March

A magical Australian-exclusive event is shining a light on the Great Southern region this month.

Lighting the Sound is one of the world’s largest light installations, and it’s now illuminating Albany to celebrate the city’s bicentennial.

- Advertisement -

The work is created by world-renowned artist Kari Kola, in collaboration with Menang Elders, FORM Building a State of Creativity and the wider Albany community.

The outdoor illumination piece is Kola’s first Australian work and will run across the next three weekends.

The creative celebration is supported by the Cook Government, Tourism WA and Lotterywest.

“Albany holds a significant place the hearts of many Western Australians, and it’s fitting there will be a range of exciting events across 2026 to mark Albany’s bicentenary,” said Premier Roger Cook.



“This includes the Lighting the Sound – the first event of its kind in Australia – which is supported by my government.”



“My government is committed to diversifying the economy and these celebrations will be fantastic for Albany, bringing visitors from across the State and boosting local business.”

Regional Development Minister Stephen Dawson adds that it will be an unforgettable event for Albany and visitors.

“This landmark event shines a spotlight on the region, confirming its status as a truly remarkable place to visit and call home,” Dawson said.



“The Cook Government is supporting our regional communities through opening up tourism and job opportunities through hosting unique events and experiences just like Lighting the Sound.”

Lighting the Sound runs 13 – 15, 20 – 22 and 27 – 29 March from 6pm across Albany. For more, head to albany2026.com.au