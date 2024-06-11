On This Gay Day | Marriage Equality was achieved in Iceland in 2010

Iceland has always been at forefront of removing discrimination against LGBTIQA+ people, and on this day in 2010 same-sex couples won the right to marry.

Iceland decriminalised same-sex activity in 1940. The age of consent was set at 14, and was raised to 15 in 2007 regardless of gender.

Registered partnerships were established in 1996, and the laws allowing same-sex marriage were introduced to parliament early in 2010 and were passed on this day.

The bill allowing marriage equality was passed unanimously, and the law took effect on June 27th 2011.

One of the first people to get married under the new laws was Prime Minister Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir who wed her partner Jónína Leósdóttir.

In 2015 the Church of Iceland voted in favour of allowing same-sex couples to marry in its churches.

The country’s most recent advancement came in 2023 when the parliament passed laws banning conversion therapy practices.