Pride in Sport say Kane Evans story highlights the need for inclusion programs

This week Kane Evans became the second top tier rugby player in Australia to share that he is gay. The first was Ian Robert who made his declaration in 1995.

In an interview Evans shared a heartbreaking story of how his sexuality had been used against him during his playing career. In the interview with Channel Nine’s 100% Footy, Evans spoke of his challenges with suicidal ideation as he navigated his public life and sexuality. He also shared that people had tried to blackmail him when they became aware he was gay.

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Ben Cork, National Manager for Pride in Sport, said Evans news was a cause for celebration but it also showed why inclusion programs were so important.

“We celebrate Kane Evans’ incredible courage in coming out as gay, demonstrating the power of sport to transform lives.”

“As a former Fijian international and NRL player, Kane has spoken about the mental health impact of hiding his sexuality over many years. His willingness to share this shows real bravery, but it’s also proof of what happens when sport gets inclusion right.”

“Kane’s journey in rugby league shows both how far the sport has come and the challenges that remain. His honesty matters because it reveals the profound difference sport can make when it creates genuine belonging.”

“There’s strength in coming out on your own terms, but this moment shows how sport can be the catalyst for that change. Visibility still matters for young players watching, it shows there’s a place for everyone in the game. This isn’t just about one athlete; rather it’s about how moments like this shape the future of sport itself.” Cork said.

Ben Cork, Pride in Sport.

“The support Kane received from organisations like the Rugby League Players Association, Sydney Roosters, and particularly head coach Trent Robinson demonstrates what sport can achieve when people work together behind the scenes. Their ongoing work shows the power of sport to transform lives and create genuine inclusion. This is what happens when sport lives up to its potential.”

Cork said Evans story would be inspiring to many future players, and show young people that they do not need to choose between their identity and participation in the game.

“Like many LGBTQ people in sport, Kane had to navigate performing at the highest level while not fully being himself. His story will inspire current league players and young athletes who may have felt they have to choose between their sport and their identity. But more importantly, it shows how sport can be the bridge between those two things.”

“For the next generation, Kane’s visibility proves LGBTQ people have always belonged in rugby league. Seeing someone like him represent his community at the highest level helps make the sport more inclusive. This is transformative, and it shows what sport can do when it embraces everyone.”

“We commend Kane’s extraordinary courage and thank him for sharing his story and the personal cost of silence. His decision will make a difference in making rugby league more welcoming for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. But this moment is bigger than one player. It shows the real power of sport to change lives.”

“Kane’s story highlights why sporting inclusion matters so deeply. While his courage is extraordinary, he is not alone in experiencing the pressure to hide who they are in sport. This is why organisations across sporting codes are working together with Pride in Sport to improve inclusion policies, provide education, and create cultures where LGBTQ people can participate authentically. Kane’s experience shows that while progress has been made, sporting inclusion requires ongoing commitment and systemic change to ensure no one else has to feel that they have to hide who they are.”

“We stand with Kane and look forward to a future where LGBTQ athletes in all sports can compete as their authentic selves, because that’s what sport is truly about.” Cork said.