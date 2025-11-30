Australian performer Toni Lamond had died aged 93

Australian stage and television star Toni Lamond has died at the age of 93.

The performer had an extensive career in vaudeville, cabaret and the theatre, as well as appearing in films and on television. She appeared on stage in memorable roles in Annie Get Your Gun, Oliver, and My Fair Lady, while on television she appeared in Number 96, The Unisexers and The Last Frontier.

She had been awarded the Order of Australia for fer service to the entertainment industry, and a centenary medal for her service to the arts community, alongside many other accolades.

Lamond was born into a show business family in 1932. Her mother was comedian Stella Lamond, hee father was actor Joe Lawman.

Her career began as a child performer singing on the radio and soon she was working on the Tivoli theatre circuit and appearing in vaudeville and cabaret shows.

She made her name in musical theatre starring in productions of Oliver, Annie Get Your Gun, The Pajama Game and Gypsy.

One of her career milestones came in 1961 when she stepped in and compared the nightly variety show In Melbourne Tonight making her the first woman anywhere to host such a show.

Her career took her around the globe, she appeared in the US series Murder She Wrote, and spent time living in both the United Kingdom and the USA. She made her New York stage debut at the age of 67 when she appeared in Cabaret.

Upon returning to Australia she appeared in many more productions including 42nd Street, The Pirates of Penzance, and My Fair Lady. She worte several volumes of her memoirs and also created a one-woman show about her life.

Her step-sister was the Australian singer Helen Reddy, who died in 2020 at the age of 78. She is survived by her son, the actor Tony Sheldon, best known for his long running role on the musical version of Priscilla – Queen of the Desert.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford was one of many well know Australians playing tribute to her long career.

“Very sad to hear of showbiz legend Toni Lamond’s death at 93. What a life and career! A list of TV, stage and movie credits as long as your arm – both here and overseas.” Ford said on social media.

Marty Fields, the son of fellow vaudevillians Maurie Fields and Val Jellay also paid tribute.

“So saddened to learn of the passing of Toni Lamond. A great friend to our family for decades, sister to Helen Reddy, and multitalented veteran of the Australian showbiz scene. A legend. Vale.’ he wrote.

Actor Sally-Anne Upton, who is currently performing in Black Swan State Theatre Company’s production Carol also shared her recollections of working with Lamond.

“Honoured to have worked with Toni on a one-off Cabaret event with a full symphony orchestra — an unforgettable experience. Her warmth, generosity and knockout stage presence stay with me always.” Upton said.

Todd McKenney, currently appearing in the Perth season of Cats also recalled a close friendship with Lamond.

“I owe her so much of my career success.” McKenney posted to Instagram. “To say Toni was just a mentor of mine would be a gross understatement. Back when I was starting out in theatre, in the musical 42nd Street, she took me under her wing and taught me how to connect with an audience and how to deliver a gag!

“She gave me the confidence to be myself on stage and I’ll be forever grateful for that. I really thought twice about posting about Toni’s passing but I want to publicly express my gratitude to her for teaching me the ropes in a way she knew I would benefit from.” he shared.