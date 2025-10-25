Search
‘Ballet Boy’ is the new single from Adam Noviello

Culture

After taking time to appear in the musicals Jesus Christ Superstar and Hedwig and the Angry Inch Adam Noviello is back to making their own music and Ballet Boy is the new tune.

Noviello launched their debut EP back in 2022 and has followed it up with several singles, but a detour back into the world of music theatre has slowed their solo career.

While taking time away from their solo career has meant Adam took a pause on releases, this time
away was pivotal for their career.

Adam Noviello.

“What Hedwig & The Angry Inch gifted me was the first moment my career as a pop artist and songwriter collided with my career as an actor. The role was offered to me because the director had been following me since my first single came out. My own history, the way my voice sings, the way my body performs were the reasons I landed the role! It was the first time in my career I was being asked to bring me to a part, rather than being asked to change and transform.”

Infusing the energy they have instilled from these roles into themselves as a performer and artist,
Ballet Boy is as important now as the chapter of self-discovery it was inspired from.

Inspired by a fleeting romance with a lover who moved across the world, Ballet Boy’explores
the bittersweet beauty of loving boldly, even when time is short.

“The message, while full of heartache, is that it’s always better to love and lose than to never love at all,” Noviello reflects.

The track opens with a romantic piano interlude but quickly switches to dance beats and evocative lyrics as Noviello sings to their ballet boy and dancing queen.

The visual world of ‘Ballet Boy’ is as evocative as the song itself. Teaming up with Australian
Ballet’s Mason Lovegrove, creative director Lyndon Watts, and visionary filmmaker Cole Surrey,
Adam brings to life a story of connection, distance, and longing.

“We wanted the visuals to be melancholic and full of tension, but also sexy and dynamic,” Adam explains. “Mason and I exist in different worlds on screen, showing the distance between us, but you can still feel the love and the connection.”

Adam’s project is unapologetically queer, designed for “the girls, gays and theys” to feel, cry, and dance freely. “Just be queer as fuck, feel your feelings and be your best self, that is what I want for anyone who comes to an Adam Noviello show or spins an Adam Noviello song.”

Following Ballet Boy, Adam Noviello will headline the Sunshine Coast Pride Festival on November 16th, with more music slated for release in 2026.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

