BBC axes queer dating shows ‘I Kissed a Boy’ and ‘I Kissed a Girl’

News

The BBC have announced there are no plans for future series of queer dating shows I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl.

The Danni Minogue hosted male-on-male dating series, which also included narration by the fabulous Layton Williams, made its debut in 2023, and a second series screened in 2025. The second series was praised for its commitment to diversity by including a transgender man in the cast.

The female focused version of the show arrived in 2024, and a second season has already been filmed.

In a statement the BBC announced once the upcoming second series of I Kissed a Girl airs later this year there’s no plans to return to the

“We are exceptionally proud of I Kissed A Boy/Girl, the UK’s first dating show for the LGBTQ+ community. We would like to thank our fabulous cupid Dannii Minogue and the entire team at Twofour for bringing the series to screen.

“Unfortunately, we have to make difficult choices in light of our funding challenges and there are no current plans for the show to return.”

The series had been praised for its wide diversity of participants from different backgrounds, and for including people who had many different journeys to finding acceptance about their sexuality.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

