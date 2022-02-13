Belle Brockhoff suffers devastating fall at the Winter Olympics

Life | Filed under Fitness Posted by admin

Australian snowboarder Belle Brockoff suffered a horrific crash during her Olympic event on Saturday but was released from hospital a few hours later.

Competing in heavy snow Brockhoff and fellow Australian competitor Josie Baff crashed during the mixed snowboarding team race.

The race was put on hold a medics tended to Brockhoff, and she was then taken off the course by a sled that took her to hospital for checks after she reported neck pain.

After a CT and MRI Brockhoff was given the all clear to return to the Athlete village to recuperate. The fall of the two snowboarders meant both Australian teams were eliminated at the quarter finals. The United States took home the gold medal.

On Wednesday Brockhoff placed fourth in her singles event held at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou. She shared her frustration at missing out on a medal, frankly saying “Fourth is shithouse, It’s so shit. You’re the loser of the big final. You just missed the podium by that much.”

The snowboarder shared that she’d had a bad run up to the final event, with challenges in training and struggling mentally.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.