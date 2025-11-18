Big Brother adds a twist to the nominations

Big Brother is continuing on Network 10 and Monday night’s episode saw some big changes to the dynamics in the house and three of the housemates nominated for eviction.

Sunday night saw publisher Michael selected as the first evictee of the 2025 series. Viewers votes saved model Holly and grand mother Jane.

On Monday night we saw the immediate reaction of housemates who openly shared they’d been hoping it would be Holly heading home, and with nominations due for the next round it looked like Holly would top the nomination scoreboard a second week in a row.

But Big Brother had other plans.

And then there were twelve.

First up Michael delivered a farewell video message to the housemates where he dropped some truth bombs. He accused Holly of only entertaining a romance with 21-year-old aspiring MMA fighter Colin because it improved her chances of staying in the house.

“Holly, well done for your fake relationship with Colin,” Michael said. “We all know that relationship will not last until halfway down the eviction runway. I do think you played the game. I don’t think you’re into Colin at all. Like, literally at all.”

Soon afterwards Colin was in tears in the diary room sharing his insecurities about his relationship with the 31-year-old international model, saying he realised if he met Holly on the street in the outside world she probably wouldn’t even wave at him.



“I knew it was probably too good to be true, so it just makes me feel stupid I didn’t listen to myself.” he said. Later he confronted Holly about his concerns and shared that he was often upset when she gets his name wrong, mixing him up with fellow housemate Connor.

With housemates all grumbling about Holly it looked like she be up for nomination again, but Big Brother revealed that each week someone would be appointed Head Housemate and and be exempt from nomination. The selection of the first Head Housemate was given to the last person evicted – Michael.

Michael picked Holly.



Outside with the live audience he explained to host Mel Tracina his reasoning for picking Holly saying it would cause chaos in the house.

As Head Housemate Holly got a basket of her favourite foods just for herself, soon she was licking caviar of her hand. She also gets the Queen sized bed to herself, and assigns all the work tasks to other housemates.

Queer favourite Abiola was given the task of being baker, meaning she’ll have to rise early to bake the bread. So far the musician has slept late most days and dozed off during major moments of drama.

With Holly out of the nomination race the housemates headed into the diary room to cast their votes on who should be sent packing next.

Bunnings worker Mia, social worker Alana and grandmother Jane scored the most votes. It’s Jane’s second week on the chopping block, but the first time she’s got there via the nomination process having previously failed a task set by Big Brother.

Mia, Jane and Alana are up for eviction.

In a final twist Holly was given one more power. She was given the opportunity to save one of the three from the eviction vote, but if she exercised the power whoever had the next highest level of nomination votes would be added to the potential eviction list, and she’d have no idea who that would be.

Holly mulled over the decision and listened to pleas from Mia, Jane and Alana to save them, unaware that if she did beau Colin was next in line.

After some consideration Holly opted to leave the list as it stood, giving the trio the week to hope that enough Australia’s adore them to vote to save them from eviction.

Big Brother continues Monday to Friday on Ten and 10Play, and the live eviction show is on Sunday nights. watch the live stream from the house at anytime on 10Play.