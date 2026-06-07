Gold Coast player Max Knobel under investigation for alleged use of homophobic slur

Gold Coast Suns ruckman Max Knobel is under investigation by the AFL’s integrity Unit after he allegedly used a homophobic slur against another player during a VFL game.

It is understood that Knobel allegedly directed the remark towards a Brisbane Lions player during a VFL match on Saturday.

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A spokesperson for the club told 7News that they were aware of the incident.

“The Gold Coast Suns are aware of an incident involving one of its players in Saturday’s VFL match against the Brisbane Lions,” a Suns spokesperson said.

“The club is currently cooperating fully with the AFL’s Integrity Unit as part of an ongoing investigation.”

Knobel is a second generation AFL player, his father Trent played for Brisbane, St Kilda and Richmond. Max Knobel was originally drafted top the Fremantle Dockers in 2022, he moved to the Gold Coast Suns for the 2025 season. he is yet to make his AFL debut.



The allegation places Knobel among a number of AFL and VFL players who have faced scrutiny over the use of homophobic language on the field in recent seasons. Players found guilty of similar offences have previously received suspensions ranging from two to five matches.

Last month Brisbane’s Koby Evans was handed a four-match penalty for an incident he was involved in. Since the beginning of the 2024 season there have been eight incidents of a similar nature.

Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine was given a four match ban at the end of last year that spilled over into the new season.

West Coast Eagle Jack Graham was suspended for four matches over comments he made on the pitch. While Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew was given a five week suspension for comments he made.

The 2024 season saw several players across the league handed hefty penalties as officials clamped down on inappropriate language on the field. Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson was given a three-match ban, Gold Coast’s Wil Powell was suspended for four.

St Kilda’s Lance Collard, who originally hails from Western Australia, has been found to be using homophobic slurs on two occasions – but the player has maintained he was calling his opponents “maggots” the second time he was pulled up. He was originally given as nine-match ban for his second offence, but it was reduced to just two matches on appeal.