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Ryan Beatty shares his ‘Secret Language’ ahead of new album

Culture

Musician and songwriter Ryan Beatty has shared a dreamy new single, alongside of the announcement his new album Sweet Fortune is coming this June.

Since starting his career in 2011 covering popular tracks on YouTube, Ryan Beatty has had a stellar career, releasing three solo albums, collaborating with Brockhampton.

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He can even boast taking home the GRAMMY for Album of the Year, for his co-writing work on Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter.

Beatty’s latest release explores the intoxicating feeling of new love, being too scared to say what you’re really feeling.

Beatty shared with the world that he is gay in 2016 at the age of 20, posting to social media that he is “proud to be a raging homosexual.”

“It’s taken 20 years of suffocating in the closet for me to become comfortable enough to say it, but now I can finally breathe.”

Secret Language will feature on Sweet Fortune, available to purchase and stream on 26 June 2026.

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WASO get ready to deliver Schumann’s Cello Concerto

OUTinPerth -
Alongside Schumann's much loved concerto there will also be performances of works by Sibelius, Haydn, and Brahms.
Read more

SBS and NITV to celebrate ’50 Years of Deadly’ this NAIDOC Week

OUTinPerth -
"It honours the past, celebrates the present and inspires the next generation."
Read more

WAAPA students to bring ‘Romeo and Juliet’ into the 21st century

Leigh Andrew Hill -
"How do we build a world where love is stronger than hate?"
Read more

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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