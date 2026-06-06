Ryan Beatty shares his ‘Secret Language’ ahead of new album

Musician and songwriter Ryan Beatty has shared a dreamy new single, alongside of the announcement his new album Sweet Fortune is coming this June.

Since starting his career in 2011 covering popular tracks on YouTube, Ryan Beatty has had a stellar career, releasing three solo albums, collaborating with Brockhampton.

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He can even boast taking home the GRAMMY for Album of the Year, for his co-writing work on Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter.

Beatty’s latest release explores the intoxicating feeling of new love, being too scared to say what you’re really feeling.

Beatty shared with the world that he is gay in 2016 at the age of 20, posting to social media that he is “proud to be a raging homosexual.”

“It’s taken 20 years of suffocating in the closet for me to become comfortable enough to say it, but now I can finally breathe.”

Secret Language will feature on Sweet Fortune, available to purchase and stream on 26 June 2026.