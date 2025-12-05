Big Brother has one last round of eviction nominations

After housemate Vinnie was given a rude middle of the night eviction from the Big Brother house, another round of evictions has been held.

Its the last time house mates will head into the Diary Room before the show reaches it’s conclusion on Sunday night, and with seven people still remaining fans of each resident will be heading to the Network 10 website to vote to save their favourite.

The final round of nominations saw Colin nominated for the first time, with Connor, Edward and Coco joining him in the line up. But just when the next eviction will take place is anyone’s guess.

The show has found itself in a strange position with many of the most popular housemates leaving already, and no clear front runners among those who remain.

Edward has shown than he get get a little grumpy, and Conor has also had moments where he’s tried to lay down the law. Many are still questioning Bruce’s statements about how he views women, and people question Coco for falling for Bruce.

Colin is quite a character, but the Mayor of Brevington is also at time reallys annoying. Could it be Queensland social work Allana or Western Australian school teacher Emily who end up standing on their own in the Big Brother compound this Sunday?

Tune in at 7:30pm tonight for the second last episode, and catch the Grand Finale on Sunday night.