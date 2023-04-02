Bjork releases video for ‘Fossora’, it’s everything a Bjork video should be

Björk has shared a new video directed by herself, Viðar Logi, M/M (Paris) and FutureDeluxe for her track Fossora.

A word created by Björk and named after the feminine version of the Latin word for “digger”, fossora is a reflection on roots, grounding, love and family in the context of an underground mushroom world.

The video is an extension of the world she moulded for the album and sees her perform alongside clarinet sextet Murmuri and Kasimyn of Gabber Modus Operandi, against an unfolding backdrop of glistening spores that multiply, grow, and pulsate as the track’s intensity reaches its peak.

The title track is taken from her Grammy-nominated album. Perth audiences got to go on a deep dive into Bjork’s world when she delivered four shows for the Perth Festival last month. There’s clearly no party like a Bjork party.

