Bloc Party announce Australian tour this November

Bloc Party are going to be touring Australia for the first time since 2018, announcing a string of headline shows this November in Perth, Adelaide and Hobart. Plus they’ll be joined by Interpol for shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The band have enjoyed great success with their albums Silent Alarm and Weekend in the City which came out in 2005 and 2007 respectively. They’ve followed those great records up with Intimacy (2008), Four (2012), Hymns (2016) and the EP Alpha Games in 2022. Lead singer Kele Okereke has also found success as a solo artist.

Today the band have shared their new EP The High Life that includes recent singles Keep It Rolling and High Life.

The tour will see the band heading up Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Friday 10 November, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on Sunday 12 November and Hobart’s Odeon Theatre on Tuesday 14 November, Bloc Party are turning it up ahead of their East Coast co-headline tour with Interpol mid-November.

TICKETS

Early Bird Presale:

Tuesday 25th July 9am local time

Sign up for access to Early Bird Presale here.

General On Sale:

Thursday 27th July 9am local time

Tickets available via Destroy All Lines here.

BLOC PARTY

HEADLINE SHOWS

Friday 10 November 2023

Red Hill Auditorium

Perth, WA

Sunday 12 November 2023

Hindley Street Music Hall

Adelaide, SA

Tuesday 14 November 2023

Odeon Theatre

Hobart, TAS

INTERPOL AND BLOC PARTY

AUSTRALIAN CO-HEADLINE TOUR 2023

Thursday 16 November

Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 18 November – SOLD OUT!

Horden Pavillion

Sydney, NSW

Sunday 19 November – SECOND SHOW!

Horden Pavillion

Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 22 November

Riverstage

Brisbane, QLD

Tickets available here.

