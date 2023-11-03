Brace yourself, Mariah Carey’s Christmas onslaught is underway

Mariah Carey has made millions of her 1994 Christmas album, and she’s certainly up for poking some fun at herself and the way the album returns to the top of the download charts every year.

As the calendar turned over from October to November Carey shared a comical video to announce that Halloween was over and the Christmas season had begun.

The clip shows a bunch of Halloween ghouls defrosting the singer from cold storage and she breaks the ice bursting into a high piteched declaration of “It’s time”.

Carey shared the video on her YouTube account which has a whopping 10 million subscribers.

The singer also surprised late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel with a Christmas announcement.

Carey’s not the first singer to creep into the TV hosts bedroom, she follows in the footsteps of Rhianna, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and many others.

In 2020 Mariah Carey became the first artist to a number one album on the US Billboard charts in four different decades, and it was her Christmas album that brought in the honour. While the record was released in the 1990’s, it didn’t hit the top of the chart until almost three decades later.

However, if you can’t stand hearing Mariah Carey’s Christmas album on repeat for the next two months, or it’s 2010 follow up Merry Christmas II You, you could also check out the Christmas albums from Kylie, Celine Dion, or new to the market this year – Cher!

