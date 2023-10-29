This year’s festive season will have added Christmas Cher

There’s an extra reason to be excited about this year’s festive season – Cher has released a Christmas album!

Christmas, Cher’s first new studio album in five years, includes 13 songs – several holiday classics and four originals. It also has a star-studded list of musical besties including Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper and Tyga.

“I never say this about my own records but I’m really proud of this one. It is one of the most amazing highlights of my career,” Cher said, commenting on her latest offering.

DJ Play A Christmas Song, the first single, was written by Sarah Hudson who has previously created tunes for Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and Troye Sivan. Hudson and her team contributed four new songs for the album.

Recorded primarily in LA and London, Christmas was produced by longtime collaborator Mark Taylor, who was behind Cher’s massive comeback single Believe.

Songs on the album include Cher teaming up with some big names. What Christmas Means To Me is a collaboration with Stevie Wonder, while she joins Darlene Love for Christmas (Baby Please Come Home). Home is written and sung with Michael Bublé.

Cher said her duet with Stevie Wonder fulfilled a lifelong dream.

“Every time I hear that harmonica, I’m a teenager again. It’s a personal dream come true for me to record this song with Stevie.” the singer said.

Two other standouts include an unexpected pairing with Tyga on another Sara Hudson song called Drop Top Sleigh Ride produced by Alexander Edwards, Mike Crook and Ryan OG, and the magnificent Angels in the Snow plus Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart with Cyndi Lauper.

Here’s the track list for the album: DJ Play A Christmas Song, What Christmas Means To Me, Run Run Rudolph, Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) , Angels In The Snow, Home,, Drop Top Sleigh Ride, Please Come Home For Christmas, I Like Christmas, Christmas Ain’t Christmas Without You, Santa Baby, Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart, This Will Be Our Year.

Check out the first single from the new record.

OIP Staff

