Mariah Carey breaks records as she hits the top of the charts.

Mariah Carey can add a new record to her long list of accomplishments, she just became the first artist to have a number one record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in four different decades.

Surprisingly the record that gave her first number one of the new decade was recorded and released back in 1994. Twenty five years after it was first released All I Want for Christmas Is You has topped the US charts.

The song is a Christmas classic, and to celebrate it’s anniversary Mariah recorded a new video for the popular tune.

The song is hard to escape during the festive period, a radio favourite, it is also performed by a character in the film Love Actually. It is estimated the song has sold 16 million copies and earned Carey and her collaborators over $60 million in royalties.

The song now also hold the record for the longest trip between release, and topping the charts – a whopping 25 years.

Scoring a number 1 tunes at the start of the new decade means Carey has now hit the top spot in the 1990’s, 2000’s, 2010’s and 2020’s.

So far in her career Carey has released 75 singles, and scored a stack of number 1 hits, although it’s fair to say most of them were at the beginning of her career rather than from her more recent records.

OIP Staff