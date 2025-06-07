Bright Light Bright Light reveals more tracks from his upcoming Pride EP

Bright Light Bright Light has shared more tracks that will be appearing on his upcoming Pride Favourites EP.

Last month the artist announced the covers albums of Pride related tunes which will feature his take of George Micahel’s Too Funky alongside a cover of Pet Shop Boys West End Girls featuring Scissor Sister Ana Matronic.

- Advertisement -

Now he’s shared the link for ordering physical copies of the new CD, and revealed more tunes that are on the track listing.

Bright Light Bright Light and Mykel Kilgore.

His collaboration with Miykal Kilgore, a cover of the George Michael and Aretha Franklin duet I knew You Were Waiting for Me would be getting a CD release.

Also on the record will be the Erasure tune Always.

Vince Clarke and Andy Bell have created so many memorable tunes, they’ve put out a massive 19 albums since they made their debut in 1986.

The most obvious Erasure tune to cover for a record celebrating the queer communities would be A Little Respect, but it’s exciting to see that Bright Light Bright Light has opted for this lesser known single from 1994.

Always first appeared on the band’s sixth studio album I Say I Say I Say, and it was the lead single. Originally produced by Martyn Ware from Human League, Heaven 17 and the British Electric Foundation, the ballad was a Top 20 hit in the UK, USA and many other countries – except Australia where it only made it to number 78 on the ARIA charts.

The second song revealed is a cover of Paula Cole’s I Am So Ordinary which is a song many people may not be familiar with.

Cole publicly came out as bisexual in 2022 but this song featured on her debut album Harbinger which was also released in 1994. The album struggled because Cole’s record company closed down a week after it was released. Her second album on Warner Bros faired much better including the radio friendly singles I Don’t Want to Wait and Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?

We can’t wait top hear how Bright Light Bright Light transforms this folky song.

Bright Light Bright Light chatted to OUTinPerth back in 2020. You can listen to the audio of our chat.

Since then Rod Thomas (the man behind the moniker) has released another studio album Enjoy Youth which arrived last year.