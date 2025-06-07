Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Bright Light Bright Light reveals more tracks from his upcoming Pride EP

News

Bright Light Bright Light has shared more tracks that will be appearing on his upcoming Pride Favourites EP.

Last month the artist announced the covers albums of Pride related tunes which will feature his take of George Micahel’s Too Funky alongside a cover of Pet Shop Boys West End Girls featuring Scissor Sister Ana Matronic.

- Advertisement -

Now he’s shared the link for ordering physical copies of the new CD, and revealed more tunes that are on the track listing.

Bright Light Bright Light and Mykel Kilgore.

His collaboration with Miykal Kilgore, a cover of the George Michael and Aretha Franklin duet I knew You Were Waiting for Me would be getting a CD release.

Also on the record will be the Erasure tune Always.

Vince Clarke and Andy Bell have created so many memorable tunes, they’ve put out a massive 19 albums since they made their debut in 1986.

The most obvious Erasure tune to cover for a record celebrating the queer communities would be A Little Respect, but it’s exciting to see that Bright Light Bright Light has opted for this lesser known single from 1994.

Always first appeared on the band’s sixth studio album I Say I Say I Say, and it was the lead single. Originally produced by Martyn Ware from Human League, Heaven 17 and the British Electric Foundation, the ballad was a Top 20 hit in the UK, USA and many other countries – except Australia where it only made it to number 78 on the ARIA charts.

The second song revealed is a cover of Paula Cole’s I Am So Ordinary which is a song many people may not be familiar with.

Cole publicly came out as bisexual in 2022 but this song featured on her debut album Harbinger which was also released in 1994. The album struggled because Cole’s record company closed down a week after it was released. Her second album on Warner Bros faired much better including the radio friendly singles I Don’t Want to Wait and Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?

We can’t wait top hear how Bright Light Bright Light transforms this folky song.

Bright Light Bright Light chatted to OUTinPerth back in 2020. You can listen to the audio of our chat.

Since then Rod Thomas (the man behind the moniker) has released another studio album Enjoy Youth which arrived last year.

Latest

News

Police back down over claims shooting of actor Jonathan Joss was not a hate crime

0
San Antonio Police Chief says call was premature.
News

‘Catch ‘Baby’ at the 2025 Spanish Film Festival

0
Baby Dir: Marcelo Caetano | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ After spending...
News

Reports suggest US Navy will rename ship honouring gay rights icon Harvey Milk

0
The decision to take the LGBTIQA+ icons name off during Pride month is reportedly deliberate.
News

Sam Newman delivering shocking rant against Indigenous Australians and LGBTIQA+ people

0
The comments have been widely condemned.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Police back down over claims shooting of actor Jonathan Joss was not a hate crime

0
San Antonio Police Chief says call was premature.
News

‘Catch ‘Baby’ at the 2025 Spanish Film Festival

0
Baby Dir: Marcelo Caetano | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ After spending...
News

Reports suggest US Navy will rename ship honouring gay rights icon Harvey Milk

0
The decision to take the LGBTIQA+ icons name off during Pride month is reportedly deliberate.
News

Sam Newman delivering shocking rant against Indigenous Australians and LGBTIQA+ people

0
The comments have been widely condemned.
History

On This Gay Day | Mathematician Alan Turing died in 1954

0
Alan Turing's accomplishments were not recognised until after his death.

Police back down over claims shooting of actor Jonathan Joss was not a hate crime

Graeme Watson -
San Antonio Police Chief says call was premature.
Read more

‘Catch ‘Baby’ at the 2025 Spanish Film Festival

Graeme Watson -
Baby Dir: Marcelo Caetano | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ After spending two years in juvenile detention for setting fire to his old school, eighteen year-old Wellington...
Read more

Reports suggest US Navy will rename ship honouring gay rights icon Harvey Milk

OUTinPerth -
The decision to take the LGBTIQA+ icons name off during Pride month is reportedly deliberate.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture