Brisbane gets a new queer art festival with Melt OPEN

Melt OPEN, a major new festival of Queer art and culture, is set to make its mark on the vibrant city of Brisbane, Australia. Premiering in October and November 2024, Melt OPEN promises to be an unforgettable celebration of diversity, inclusivity and creative expression.

Building on the success of festival predecessor Melt, now in its seventh year at Brisbane Powerhouse, Melt OPEN is a celebration of Queer art, artists, allies, icons, sport and ideas. Melt OPEN aims to raise the bar higher with more venues, more artists, and more LGBTQIA+ love in a city that is gearing up to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032.

An open access festival similar to fringe events around the world, Melt OPEN will be staged at venues throughout central Brisbane including Fortitude Valley, Newstead, New Farm, Brisbane City, West End and Wooloongabba.

Artists and producers are invited to be part of Melt OPEN Oct/Nov 2024. Whether you’re a performer, visual artist, or producer, Melt OPEN welcomes your unique voice. This festival is a platform for emerging and established talents alike, fostering connections, sparking dialogue and igniting the creative spirit within us all.

In addition to artists and producers, Melt OPEN is also seeking expressions of interest from Brisbane venues eager to be a part of this event. Participating venues will join in the celebration and play a vital role in fostering a vibrant and inclusive arts and culture scene.

Produced by Brisbane Powerhouse, this major new festival for the city will be led by a new team of LGBTQIA+ arts professionals.

Kate Gould, CEO/Artistic Director of Brisbane Powerhouse says of Melt OPEN, “Prepare to be enthralled by captivating events that engage the city and boundary-pushing art that challenges norms.”

“Expect mass community participation events that celebrate the rich diversity of Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies.”

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said Melt OPEN was predicted to bring more than 4,000 interstate and international visitors to Brisbane.

“This is another in the Queensland capital’s glittering line-up of world-class events, sharing the State’s great lifestyle on our runway to the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“Anticipated to generate more than $8 million for the visitor economy, Melt OPEN is terrific news for the city’s accommodation, hospitality, transport and tourism operators and Queensland jobs.”

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the international festival would become a new highlight in the city’s major events calendar.

“We’re proud to support homegrown Brisbane events like this that celebrate our diverse community and culture, while supporting the city’s world-class creative industry,” Cr Schrinner said.

“Melt OPEN is an incredible addition to the city’s jampacked major events calendar, that will not only attract thousands of visitors to Brisbane but showcase and support our thriving cultural precincts from Fortitude Valley to Woolloongabba.”

Newly appointed Melt OPEN Executive Producer Pieta Farrell, independent producer and arts manager, will travel to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August to seek international artists and producers for Melt OPEN 2024.

Melt OPEN is supported by Tourism Events Queensland and Brisbane Economic Development Agency in association with Brisbane Powerhouse.

Artists, producers, venues and community members can submit expressions of interest to be a part of Melt OPEN HERE

Source: Media Release

