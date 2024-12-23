British DJ Fat Tony assaulted in alleged homophobic attack

British DJ Fat Tony, whose real name is Anthony Marnach, has shared that he was violently assaulted during a set at The Lido nightclub in Margate in the early hours of Saturday 14th December.

The DJ posted a video to his Instagram page which showed his with a swollen and bruised face, and a black eye. Marnach said he had been assaulted in the DJ booth but another DJ and their entourage, he did not name his alleged assailant.

“I can’t really go into details,” he told followers in the video. “But I was attacked last night at a gig, in the DJ box by another DJ, which resulted in me being knocked out and taken to hospital.

“Obviously, you can see by the damage on my face and the swelling that it’s not good,” he continued. “I’m absolutely gutted. I’m gutted this happened. I’m gutted that people choose violence especially when what we try to do comes from a place of love.”

Fat Tony attends the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party at Burlington House on June 6, 2018 in London, England.(Shutterstock / Fred Duval)

The DJ shared more with music industry website RA, including his recollection that homophobic language was used before the alleged assault.

He claimed that he first began arguing with the DJ when he barged into the DJ booth with his entourage while Marnach was still playing. The DJ pushed him three times, he alleges, and they continued to argue before shaking hands and making up.

“Then his mate comes up and says ‘What’s your problem you fucking queer?'” he continued. “I then went back into the booth to get my USB stick and that’s the last thing I remember. I was totally knocked out, and I’m told the DJ was trying to stamp on my head while I was unconscious on the floor.”

Kent police have said they are investigating the incident that occurred between 1.15am and 1.37am on Saturday 14th December.

“Patrols and paramedics attended the scene and the victim was treated for facial injuries,” said a police spokesperson. “He subsequently went to hospital for further medical attention.”

The British DJ has been a constant fixture of the UK club scene for the last 30 years, and while he’s not a household name he’s played for everyone from Donatella Versace’s fashion events to the royal family. He was the DJ for Madonna’s 30th birthday and later joined her on her world tour.

The DJ has also shared his experience of battling addiction to alcohol and drugs and his journey through the clubs of the world in the documentary Fat Tony: The Most Famous DJ You’ve Never Heard Of.