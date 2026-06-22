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British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer resigns

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British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced his resignation.

The Prime Minister’s resignation follows political rival Andy Burnham winning a by-election for the seat of Makerfield last week. Burnham was widely expected to challenge for the leadership, and while Starmer had maintained he would fight for his position, key allies reportedly urged him over the weekend to reconsider.

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Earlier, the Prime Minister spoke outside 10 Downing Street.

“Walking up this street two years ago was the proudest moment of my life,” Starmer said, before outlining his government’s achievements and reflecting on his leadership.

He then addressed the question of his future.

“The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election.

“I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.

“Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.

“I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision,” he said.

Starmer said he would remain in the role until a new leader is selected and pledged his full support to his successor.

He led Labour to power at the July 2024 general election, but since then both his personal approval ratings and those of his party have declined in opinion polls. During the same period, support has shifted towards Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage.

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