Brooke Candy teams up with PAPER for ‘Flip Phone’ music video

Singer-songwriter-rapper-artist Brooke Candy embarks on her next musical era with her first new single in more than three years.

Flip Phone is an electro-powered new track is joined by an official self-directed music video, produced by PAPER Magazine – the NYC-based magazine’s first ever foray into music video production – with South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster.

Flip Phone is streaming now at YouTube following its exclusive premiere via PAPER.

“I wanted this to be the first song I came back with because I had the most fun making it, and I’m just having fun right now,” Brooke Candy shares with PAPER.

“The video was a challenge to make because I wanted it to come out so perfect. And it did. We rented a rain room in LA and just went all out with the help of PAPER and Gentle Monster. Some parts were inspired by Pamela Anderson in Barbed Wire.”

Flip Phone is out now.

Image: Nedda Afsari

