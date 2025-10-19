Bruce Reynolds elected Lord Mayor of Perth

Bruce Reynolds will replace Basil Zempilas as the Lord Mayor of Perth after winning the 2025 local government election for the position.

He will serve a two year term that will expire on 16th October 2027, the Lord Mayor-elect and other councilors will be sworn in on Tuesday 21st October.

Reynolds was the Deputy Lord Mayor and had been acting in the position for many months following the resignation of Basil Zempilas who switched to state politics and became the leader of the Liberal party.

Bruce Reynolds at Barn Dance 2025.

Reynolds was one of six contenders for the position alongside colleagues councilor Clyde Bevan and Catherine Lezer and Viktor Ko, as well as lawyer Shirley Vine and nightclub owner Chris Patton.

The new Lord Mayor ran on a platform of creating a safe, green, vibrant, connected and growing city. Alongside his political work the local businessman owns a design business, a marketing and advertising agency, and a coffee shop. He’s also served on the boards of many non-profit organisations.

In his role as the Acting Lord Mayor Reynolds has voiced support for the city’s LGBTIQA+ communities and has attended events including Barndance 2025 and the launch of the upcoming PrideFEST.

Counting is currently underway for the four vacant City of Perth Councilor positions and will be announced in due course. Current councilors Steve Wellard, Liam Gobbert, Viktor Ko and Clyde Bevan are all running for re-election in a crowded field that includes a total of 14 candidates.

Councilors Catherine Lezer, David Goncalves and Raj Doshi have terms that end in 2027.