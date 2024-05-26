Bryce Mitchell mocked after saying he’ll home school children to stop them being gay

Bryce Mitchell is a mixed martial arts fighter who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Campionship (UFC). He’s currently ranked 12th in the world in the featherweight division.

His latest video on Instagram has drawn a well-deserved amount of mocking from followers after he declared he’d home school is son to stop him being gay.

- Advertisement -

In the clip Mitchell sits with his toddler on his lap and tells his followers his reasoning.

“We’re gonna have to homeschool all our kids or they’re going to end up turning gay,” he declares before adding a long list of outcomes he believes may be instigated by the Arkansas state education system.

“I don’t want him to be a communist, I don’t want him to worship Satan, and I don’t want him to be gay.” Mitchell said.

In the video he shares that he is against vaccines and believes vaccines cause autism, and then complains that children in schools may read the works of 19th century writer Edgar Allan Poe.

It’s not the first time the UFC fighter has been thoroughly mocked for his views.

He previously made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Show where he debated that the earth was actually flat and shared his understanding that gravity is a myth.