The City plates up a showcase of Perth’s unique dining scene  

Back for a third course, Plateful Perth returns this August to celebrate the City’s vibrant food, drink and accommodation scene.

With over 100 exclusive dining events and offers, the 2025 program is the biggest one yet – serving up something for every taste, occasion and budget.

- Advertisement -

Developed by the City of Perth in collaboration with exciting hospitality and accommodation offers, the festival highlights the diversity of venues and experiences across the City.

Tuck into a taste of Rome with three classic Italian courses, crafted by Chef Paolo at Garum. It’s simple, soulful, and oh-so delicious. Optional Italian wine pairing available.

Deputy Lord Mayor Bruce Reynolds said this year’s festival is proud to incorporate 10 bespoke staycation packages – the ultimate mix of food, fun and relaxation for locals and visitors alike.

“Sharing a drink or a delicious meal with your favourite people – what better way to make the most of winter in the City? Or why not turn it into a night to remember with a stay in one of our world-class hotels. From affordable city lunches, quick bites, gourmet dinners to indulgent staycations, there’s something to suit every palate and budget in the City this August.

“After the success of the past two campaigns, it’s clear locals and visitors alike love supporting homegrown hospitality -and in today’s climate, everyone’s on the lookout for a great deal and a good reason to enjoy a night out with friends in the City,” Cr Reynolds said.

Plateful Perth features five delicious categories: Premium Plates, Feast, Sip Sessions, Bargain Bites, and Gourmet Getaways – positioning the City as a premier destination for dining, lifestyle and leisure.

Across August, you can unwind, indulge and enjoy a true taste of Italian aperitivo culture in the heart of the city with Espresso & Prosecco’s Aperitivo Afternoons, or set sail on the Swan River for a unique dinner cruise.

At Bivouac Chef Ethan is serving up a bold, flavour-packed celebration of Taiwanese cuisine. From sweet and sour chicken to street food staples, this four-course shared feast is a one night only culinary trip to Taipei.

If you’re looking for a mini escape from your day -to- day you can check into the Novotel on Perth Langley for The Ultimate Staycation across a two-night indulgent stay, including dinner and breaky at Sen5es restaurant, late check out and a bottle of wine on arrival.

Or if you’re after something shaken and not stirred, Bobeche is flipping the script on happy hour with Chips & Sips – a martini flight inspired by your favourite chip flavours.

With events selling fast, it’s clear this year’s program is one you won’t want to miss. Book your tickets now to avoid disappointment.

Plateful Perth runs throughout August. To view the full program of events, experiences and offers, head to platefulperth.com.au.