Foster and family carers offered free zoo and museum passes

More than 3,300 family and foster carer households are eligible for a family fun day at WA Museum Boola Bardip, the WA Maritime Museum and Perth Zoo.

The WA Government is offering free passes to mark Foster and Family Carers week, held from Monday, 28 July to Sunday, 3 August 2025.

The government incentive promises to save eligible families more than $300 on ticket prices to the major local cultural attractions.

Child Protection Minister Jessica Stojkovski says foster and family carers give so much of their time to support some of WA’s most vulnerable children and young people.

“These free passes are just one of the many ways the Cook Government is giving back to foster and family carers to say thank you,” Minister Stojkovski said.

“The free passes will remove the financial barrier for foster and family carer households to enjoy some of WA’s greatest attractions, by saving families as much as $300 or more on ticket prices.”

The initiative will be open for zoo passes throughout the week, while both museum passes are limited to the final Saturday and Sunday.

Foster and Family Carers week also spotlights opportunities for new families to engage with foster or family care and support more vulnerable children.

This year’s theme is ‘Become a foster carer – make a difference to a child’s life’ – marking the third year of its recognition.

“Foster and family carers play a vital role in our community, and they deserve to be recognised for the care and stability they provide to children and young people in need,” Environment Minister Matthew Swinbourn said.



“This initiative is a small but meaningful way to show our gratitude and give foster and family carers a chance to enjoy special experiences with their families.



“I encourage more Western Australians to consider becoming a foster or family carer – it’s a chance to make a life-changing difference for a child and their future.”

For more information on becoming a family or foster carer, please contact the Fostering Connections team on 1800 182 178 or fosteringconnections@communities.wa.gov.au



Eligible foster and family carers will receive a letter with further details on how to access the free passes to Perth Zoo, WA Museum and WA Maritime Museum.