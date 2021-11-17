By The Horns: Perth Rams steamy striptease fundraiser returns

Perth Rams RUFC are once again grabbing fans By The Horns with their third annual fiery fundraiser.

The Rams are inviting audiences to #GetRammed and help raise funds for the queer sporting club, with a little help from hostess Fay Rocious and DJ H. Sailor.

“This is going to be the biggest show we’ve done so far,” Ram Shaun Hontomin told OUTinPerth.

“I’m really excited to get up on stage and show everyone the work we’ve done.”

The team will be performing five choreographed shows, with go-go dancers to boot.

“From a rugby pitch to centre stage, during Pride month where we celebrate diversity, body positive and inclusivity,” choreographer Jovan Kereopa adds.

“I’m really excited to experience something different and see what a rugby club can do with two left feet.”

There will also be a raffle and prizes that aren’t to be missed, as well as delicious drink specials.

By The Horns 3 is taking over The Rechabite on Saturday 20th November. For tickets and more information, head to Facebook or Megatix.

