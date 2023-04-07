Cameos galore in VINCINT’s steamy music video for ‘Romance’

Singer-songwriter VINCINT has shared a steamy music video to accompany their soul-baring dance single, Romance.

“Romance is about seeing someone you care for being treated like shit and knowing you can love them better,” says VINCINT.

“A little ode to the divas of the early 2000s, like Toni Braxton’s He Wasn’t Man Enough and Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine. Plain and simple, it’s me talking my shit.”

The music video, directed by Jake Wilson (Saucy Santa feat. Latto, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Cher, Ariana Grande), is a glossy visual that perfectly captures the mood of the independent singer’s first official single since 2021.

Filmed at Heart in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, the video features VINCINT locking eyes with one particular love interest on a dance floor of shirtless men, intertwined with scenes of energetic choreography, stunning fashion, and made complete with a cast of friends and stars alike, such as Gus Kenworthy, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Johnny Sibilly, Kerri Colby, Griffin Matthews and more.

Romance is out now.

Image: Jake Wilson, Doug Porter

