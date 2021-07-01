‘Canada’s Drag Race’ reveal new judges as Stacey McKenzie departs

Canada’s Drag Race have revealed some fresh faces will be joining the judging panel for the show’s second season.

The changes come as season 1 judge Stacey McKenzie was forced to step away from the judging table due to COVID related complications. Fellow panelist Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman also revealed earlier this year that scheduling conflicts would now allow him to return for season 2.

Now, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes will be joined by two all-new judges, Amanda Brugel and Brad Goreski, and returning squirrel friend Traci Melchor will also be jumping behind the long desk.

“The secret’s out! We are so excited about our judging panel this season. They make a fabulous team, and the fans are going to love what each brings to the table,” Trevor Boris, the showrunner for Canada’s Drag Race, told media.

“Brooke Lynn Hytes is drag royalty and brings so much experience from season one, while Brad is a style icon, who is as funny as he is fashionable.”

“We’re also thrilled that Amanda and Traci are joining the team,” continued Boris.

“Amanda was such a hit on the panel last season and is of course an award-winning actress who will share her talents with our queens. And Traci is a legend of the Canadian entertainment industry and a huge supporter of Canada’s 2SLGBTQ+ and drag communities.”

Canada’s Drag Race season 2 is coming soon!

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.