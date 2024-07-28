Casey Donovan is heading back to Crown for ‘Sister Act’

The Australian production of the musical Sister Act will come to Perth in April 2025 with Casey Donovan, Genieve Lemon and Rhonda Burchmore all making the trip west.

The production is set to open in Sydney next month and then will head to Melbourne in November, Brisbane in February and Adelaide in March. The Perth season will at the Crown Theatre from April.

The production is the first leading role for Casey Donovan who has become a fan favourite with prominent roles in & Juliet, We Will Rock You and 9 to 5.

Donovan will take on the role of Deloris Van Cartier, which was originally played by Whoopi Goldberg in the film version of the story.

Casey Donovan as Deloris Van Cartier and Genevieve Lemon as Mother Superior.

Australian acting legend Genevieve Lemon is playing Mother Superior, and the fabulous Rhonda Burchmore is in the cast too as Sister Mary Lazarus.

The original film came out in 1992 and was a box office smash, a sequel followed in a year later. The songs for the musical version are written by Alan Menken the composer behind The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors, and Disenchanted.

The musical had its first run in Pasadena in 2006 before opened in London’s West End in 2009. It was later staged on Broadway.

Many famous names have taken on the role of Deloris Van Cartier including Alexandra Burke, Cynthia Erivo and Beverly Knight.

Donovan has commented on her casting, she told Mama Mia that she was a huge fan of the films.

“I absolutely loved the movies. They were my childhood,” Donovan said. “There is this nostalgia around the movies, especially the first one because for me — it was the first kind of movie with that sort of music.”

When Donovan heard there was going to be an Australian production of the musical for the first time she was at the front of the queue to audition.

Donovan said she’s got some big shoes to fill with the role, but she can’t wait for the curtain to open for the first time.

“It’s my first big step into a leading lady role, which is daunting, but also exciting. I’m feeling all of the feelings. I’m almost 36 and I’ve been doing this for the last 15 years,” she said.

“I feel like all the musicals I’ve been in have led up to this moment — to this shot.”

To get all the details visit the show’s website.